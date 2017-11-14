

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





The victim of a fatal crash on Highway 48 that was caused by drunk driving has been identified as a 28-year-old Beeton, Ont. man.

Stuart Ellis was travelling south on Highway 48 near Davis Drive shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday when a northbound vehicle drifted into his lane and struck him head-on.

He died at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with what police described as “possibly life-threatening” injuries.

Later in the day, police alleged alcohol may have played a role in the crash.

The driver was not formally charged until today.

A suspect identified as 20-year-old Tyler Neilsen, of Newmarket, has been charged with impaired driving causing death, taking a vehicle without consent and driving on a disqualified license.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the suspect remains in hospital and depending on his condition, will appear in court on the charges on Thursday.

Highway 48 was shut down in the immediate vicinity for several hours but reopened around noon on Monday.