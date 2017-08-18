

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Police are warning about a fraudulent road test booking website designed to get personal information from Ontario drivers.

Ottawa police say they've received several complaints from unsuspecting drivers who attempted to book a road test using the site bookyourroadtest.com.

Investigators say the website appears legitimate at first glance and shows up on top of a Google search for "road test" due to promotion by fraudsters.

The data collected via the site is considered very valuable, as it includes a credit card number, driver's licence number, address, date of birth and phone number, which can be used for identity theft.

Those looking to book a road test are cautioned to take the time to verify that they are booking on the Ontario government's official Drive Test Centre website.

Anyone who has been a victim of this scam is asked to notify their financial institutions and report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.