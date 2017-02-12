

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A new poll suggests the Ontario Liberals and Ontario PC Party appear to be in a dead heat in the province’s capital.

The Forum Research poll, which randomly surveyed 1,090 Toronto voters, found the two parties to be statistically tied with 35 per cent of respondents supporting the PCs and 34 per cent supporting the Liberals.

Twenty-two per cent of those surveyed said they would vote for the NDP and seven per cent said they favoured the Green Party.

Support for the Progressive Conservatives was strongest among those 45 to 54 and high-income earners.

The Liberals received strongest support from people ages 18 to 34 and those earning less than $40,000 a year.

“Progressive Conservatives in the city should hope to compare more favourably against the Liberals than a statistical tie, given Kathleen Wynne’s historically low approval, and how many provincial seats are at stake in Toronto,” Lorne Bozinoff said in a written statement accompanying the poll.

In October, Forum released a poll suggesting Wynne’s approval numbers had hit an all-time low at 14 per cent.

The new Forum survey, which was conducted between Jan. 31 and Feb. 5, is considered accurate plus or minus 3 per cent, 19 times out of 20.