

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A poppy donation box was stolen from a North York store on Remembrance Day and police are searching for the suspect involved.

The theft took place at a store located in the area of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West at around 7:30 a.m.

It is alleged that a man walked into the store and stole the poppy donation box from the counter before fleeing the area.

Police said the man was last seen heading northwest on foot from the area.

Security camera images of a suspect have been released in an effort to identify him.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).