

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Porter Airlines says regular operations have now resumed after a system outage grounded all of its flights for several hours Saturday.

The problem started at around 4 p.m. Porter tweeted that a problem described as a system outage had forced it to ground all flights.

“We will be reviewing the circumstances to determine specifically what caused the issue,” Porter Airlines spokesperson Brad Cicero said in an email to CP24.

Five flights were cancelled and around 400 customers were affected by the outage, Cicero said. He said passengers whose flights were cancelled would have the option of travelling today, travelling Sunday or receiving a full refund.

“We apologize for delays that anyone experienced today,” Cicero said.