Porter grounds all flights due to system outage
Porter Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Toronto Billy Bishop Airport in this file photo. (Joshua Freeman /CP24)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Saturday, January 14, 2017 4:22PM EST
Porter Airlines says all of its flights are currently grounded due to a system outage.
At around 4:10 p.m., the airline tweeted about the problem and said that customers are being advised to check their flight status.
Few other details were immediately available.
It is not known how long the problem will last.