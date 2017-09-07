

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A portion of westbound Highway 401 has been closed near Oshawa after a suspected stolen vehicle rammed two Ontario Provincial Police cruisers.

Sgt. Kerry Scmidt says that the two cruisers were attempting to stop the vehicle on Highway 401 near Harmony Road when they were “rammed.”

Schmidt said that the suspect initially sped away from the scene before subsequently exiting the highway and entering a nearby parking lot, where they were involved in another collision.

At that point, Schmidt said that the driver fled the area on foot; however they were apprehended by Durham Regional Police a short time later.

The westbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed at Harmony Road in Oshawa as police investigate.

It is not known when the highway will reopen.