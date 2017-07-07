

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A portion of Queen Street will be closed to traffic this weekend as a new pedestrian bridge is installed outside the CF Toronto Eaton Centre.

The bridge, which will connect the mall with Hudson’s Bay and Saks Fifth Avenue, was assembled on nearby James Street over the last several months.

It will replace a 40-year-old structure demolished over the Victoria Day long weekend.

Officials have previously said that the foot bridge is used by about 2 million people each year.

Queen Street will be closed from Yonge Street to Bay Street to allow for the installation of the new bridge.

The closure runs from 11:30 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The City of Toronto says that pedestrians will still be able to access the area during the closure but there will be periodic stoppages during crane hoisting work.”