

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A driver fled the scene of a collision in the Junction Triangle early Thursday morning only to be picked up by paramedics about a block away and rushed to hospital.

Police say the driver collided with a parked vehicle near Symington Avenue and Dupont Street at around 1:45 a.m. He allegedly fled the scene following the collision but subsequently crashed into the wall of a garage ramp at an apartment building on Dora Avenue in the Bloor Street and Lansdowne Avenue area.

He then collapsed in the lobby of that building, where he was eventually located.

Paramedics transported the man to hospital in life-threatening condition.

It is not currently known whether the man lived in the building where he was located.

Police say he may have been impaired at the time of the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.