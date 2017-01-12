Postmedia posts first-quarter profit, boosted by debt restructuring deal
Postmedia newspapers, including the National Post and Ottawa Citizen, are shown with Quebecor Media's Ottawa Sun on Monday, Oct. 6, 2014. (The Canadian Press/Justin Tang)
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017
TORONTO -- Postmedia Networks Corp. reported a profit in its latest quarter, boosted by a debt restructuring negotiated by the struggling media company and its major creditors, however revenue fell nearly 15 per cent.
The Toronto-based owner of the National Post and other major Canadian newspapers says it earned $17.8 million or 31 cents per share for the quarter ended Nov. 30. That compared with a loss of $4.2 million or two cents per share a year ago.
Revenue for the first quarter of Postmedia's financial year fell to $214.9 million from $251.1 million a year earlier as print advertising revenue fell by $31.1 million.
The results for the latest quarter included a $78.6-million gain related to the debt restructuring deal which reduced the company's total debt of $648 million by about $307 million.
Postmedia reported an operating loss of nearly $46.3 million in the quarter, hurt by a $21.6-million non-cash impairment charge and almost $36 million in restructuring costs.
That compared with an operating profit of $19.4 million in the same quarter a year ago when restructuring costs came to $11.8 million.