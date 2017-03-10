

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Marijuana activists Marc and Jodie Emery were granted bail in Toronto Friday afternoon after several delays, including the illness of a justice of the peace presiding over the case.

The self-styled "Prince" and "Princess of Pot" were arrested at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Wednesday evening and charged with several drug-related offences on Thursday.

Marc Emery faces 15 charges, including conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, trafficking, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of crime, while Jodie Emery is charged with five similar counts.

The Emerys own the Cannabis Culture brand, which is used by a chain of 19 marijuana dispensaries in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec.

Toronto police spokesman Mark Pugash said seven Cannabis Culture locations -- five in Toronto, one in Hamilton and another in Vancouver -- were searched on Thursday along with two homes in Toronto, one in Stoney Creek, Ont., and one in Vancouver.

The Emerys appeared in a Toronto courtroom on Friday afternoon where they were granted bail with several conditions, including a prohibition on possessing or consuming marijuana and other drugs except with prescription, a ban on attending any Cannabis Culture location or other dispensary, as well as facilitating or participating in the operation of any Cannabis Culture location.