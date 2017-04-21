

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The self-proclaimed “Prince” and “Princess of Pot” are expected to appear in a Toronto courtroom today on a number of drug-related charges.

Marc and Jodie Emery were arrested at Pearson International Airport in March and charged with a combined 20 offences following the raid of seven Cannabis Culture marijuana dispensaries - five in Toronto, one in Hamilton and another in Vancouver.

The raids were part of a Toronto police investigation dubbed Project Gator.

That investigation has been criticized for coming as the Liberal government prepares legislation to legalize marijuana, though police have defended their actions and have vowed to continue to target dispensaries that are operating outside of current laws.

“Our history of enforcing the law against illegal cannabis dispensaries is well established," TPS Spokesperson Mark Pugash told The Canadian Press in March. "This is the latest effort in our law enforcement, and I'm certain there will be further action."

Marc Emery is facing 15 charges, including trafficking of a schedule II substance, possession of the proceeds of crime and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, while Jodie Emery faces five similar counts.

Their court appearance is scheduled for after 9 a.m. at Old City Hall.

In a message posted to Twitter on Thursday, Jodie Emery said that “supporters are encouraged to attend.”