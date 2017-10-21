Power boat stolen from Toronto Islands Marina
A boat that was stolen from Toronto Islands Marina earlier this week is shown in these images released by Toronto police.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, October 21, 2017 9:21AM EDT
Police are appealing for the public’s assistance after a 37-foot power boat was stolen from the Toronto Islands Marina earlier this week.
Police say that the boat was taken from the marina sometime between Monday and Tuesday.
It is described as a white Four Winns power boat with a dark blue canvass. It is named ‘Princess Zoey’ and its licence number is 21E21759.
Police have released several images of the boat and are asking that anyone who sees it to contact investigators.