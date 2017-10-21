

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are appealing for the public’s assistance after a 37-foot power boat was stolen from the Toronto Islands Marina earlier this week.

Police say that the boat was taken from the marina sometime between Monday and Tuesday.

It is described as a white Four Winns power boat with a dark blue canvass. It is named ‘Princess Zoey’ and its licence number is 21E21759.

Police have released several images of the boat and are asking that anyone who sees it to contact investigators.