

The Canadian Press





HUNTSVILLE, Ont. -- Heavy thunderstorms have downed trees and power lines in parts of Ontario's Muskoka region.

Hydro One says more than 13,000 customers are without power in the area.

The mayor of Lake of Bays township near Huntsville says he's received reports that many trees are down and some of them landed on cottages and homes.

Bob Young says crews in his municipality are trying to get roads open.

A tornado warning was issued for the area, but has since been lifted.