

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





It was a stormy start to the long weekend north of the city.

Heavy thunderstorms hit the Muskoka region on Friday knocking out trees and power lines in the area.

Viewer videos sent in to CP24 show a waterspout in the area as well as heavy rain, flooding and small hail.

In a news release issued on Friday evening deputy mayor Nancy Tapley said the storm activity in the Lake of Bays Township caused damage mainly in the Limberlost area from Walker Lake to Fieldale Road.

“Township crews have been working since the first storm hit clearing the fallen trees from the year round roads,” Tapley said. “Staff is still investigating and assessing the damage. Repairs will be made as soon as possible.”

Tapley said all roads have been cleared in the area to allow for traffic to pass through.

“Please drive with caution as there are still trees and debris on the road sides,” she said.

As well, Tapley said the Township is reminding people to avoid downed hydro lines as thousands of people lost power throughout the night.

Hydro One initially said more than 13,000 customers were without power, but later reduced that number to about 5,000 in the later hours of the evening.

A tornado warning was issued within the area, but that advisement has since been lifted.

Residents of the area believe a tornado did touch down just before 5 p.m., but Environment Canada has not confirmed this statement and says they will be assessing the damages to see if in fact a tornado did hit the area.

No injuries were reported in the intense storms.