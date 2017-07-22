

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The St. Lawrence Market has reopened after a power outage forced the closure of the Toronto landmark early Saturday morning.

According to spokesperson Samantha Wiles, parts of the market’s main building went dark at around 2 a.m.

Power was then restored at around 8 a.m. after a backup generator was brought in.

The cause of the outage was a blown breaker.

Though there was initially a concern that some refrigerated products may have been spoiled as a result of the outage, Wiles told CP24 that that does not appear to be the case.

“I have been able to speak to some of our butchers and cheese vendors and the great news is that most of them have large refrigerator and freezer units and they have been able to keep those closed in order to keep their products safe,” she said.

The St. Lawrence Farmers' Market, which is located in a tent behind the main market building, was not affected by the outage.

The St. Lawrence Market is supposed to be open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.