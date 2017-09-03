

Codi Wilson and Joshua Freeeman, CP24.com





Power has been restored following a large outage that affected more than 7,000 Toronto Hydro customers at its peak.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m., the utility said in a tweet that all power had been restored to affected customers in several neighbourhoods.

The outage was affecting pockets in an area bounded by Mount Pleasant Road, Ossington Avenue, College Street and St. Clair Avenue for much of the day.

Power was expected to be restored to all customers by 1 p.m. but at around noon, Toronto Hydro tweeted that the repairs were taking longer than crews previously anticipated.