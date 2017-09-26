

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Power has been restored to all customers in the city’s Forest Hill neighbourhood after an outage that lasted more than 12 hours.

The outage initially impacted approximately 720 customers in the area bounded by Briar Hill Avenue, Eglinton Avenue West, Bathurst Street, and Latimer Avenue but on Tuesday afternoon, Toronto Hydro confirmed that power had been restored to all customers.

“Our crews have been working at this since about 10 p.m. last night and they are having some trouble locating the issue because it is an underground fault,” Toronto Hydro spokesperson Tori Gass told CP24 Tuesday morning.

“Crews have actually been working around the area on multiple different streets. They are looking at trying to find this underground fault and they have narrowed it down to an area but it’s proving elusive.”

Toronto Hydro previously said that power would likely be restored to all customers by 7 a.m. but Gass later confirmed that crews would not be able to meet that deadline.

“We’d had extra crews overnight and we are going to continue to work on this but we are having some trouble," Gass said.

Brian Buchan, another spokesperson for the utility, said it could be 2 p.m. until they turn the lights back on for everyone.

"Until we can diagnose the problem, it is speculation at this point."

Power was eventually resorted around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Buchan called the situation "frustrating" for crews.

"Certainly (it's) not as frustrating as all the residents here, trying to start their day without any power," he added.

The lengthy outage comes as the city deals with an unusual fall heat wave.

“This heat is unbearable right now. It is a strange time of year to be talking about this but we understand it has been very uncomfortable for many of these customers,” Gass said.

She noted that extended power outages also create issues with food safety.

“I would say that it would be best to throw out anything perishable in the fridge,” she said.