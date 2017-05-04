Pregnant woman, 3 others seriously injured in head-on crash in Scarborough
A pregnant woman in her 20s and two others were injured in a head-on collision along Midland Avenue late Thursday. (CP24)
Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com
Published Thursday, May 4, 2017 9:51PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 4, 2017 11:13PM EDT
A 21-year-old pregnant woman and three other people are injured after a head-on crash in Scarborough Thursday night.
The multi-vehicle collision occurred at Midland Avenue and Treewood Street, near Lawrence Avenue around 9 p.m., according to Toronto police.
Aslam Bhaiyat witnessed the accident from the sidewalk. He told CP24 a car with a male driver steered into the wrong lane before striking a oncoming vehicle.
A family of three was travelling in the car hit, according to investigators
A pregnant woman was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, paramedics say.
An infant and a man, from one car, along with the driver of a second vehicle were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Midland Avenue is closed in both directions at Treewood Street due to an investigation.
There is no word on when the roadway will reopen.