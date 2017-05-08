

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Premier Kathleen Wynne is travelling to eastern Ontario today to visit communities affected by flooding.

Wynne says she has been in contact with the mayors of Ottawa, Clarence-Rockland, Champlain and the reeve of Minden Hills to make sure they have the resources they need.

She says the municipal leaders say they are tired, their communities are tired, but they are appreciative of support they have received.

Wynne says there are emergency management resources on the ground.

Large amounts of rainfall led to high water levels across much of Central and Eastern Canada, with Clarence-Rockland, east of Ottawa, declaring a state of emergency.

Quebec is the hardest hit province, with more than 2,400 residences flooded and 1,520 people evacuated.

About 1,200 soldiers are on the ground helping communities across the province, several of which are under states of emergency, and an addition 400 troops are expected to arrive later on Monday.