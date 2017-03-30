

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





March will go out like a lion with freezing rain expected to develop on Thursday afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Greater Toronto Area, calling for snow mixed with rain.

There’s a risk of freezing rain that could fall before the snow mixed with rain turns to rain on Thursday evening, the federal weather agency said.

The forecast calls for 10 millimetres of rain to fall by tonight.

A high of 4 C is expected today.

Roads could be slippery affecting driving conditions before the mixed precipitation turns to rain, the statement warned.

The rain will continue to fall for much of Friday before tapering off by the evening.

The forecast calls for between 15 and 25 millimetres of rain tomorrow.

The weather statement covers areas areas to the west and north of the city, including Halton, Peel and York regions.

A low-pressure system moving in from Missouri is responsible for the wintery weather in Southern Ontario during the next two days, according to Environment Canada.

Precipitation is expected to reach Hamilton on Thursday, and then move into Toronto and north to Barrie by Thursday afternoon.