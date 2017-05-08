

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Presto card users in the city will have a few more options for buying and reloading cards starting today.

The green cashless payment cards will now be sold at select Shopper’s Drug Mart locations across the city, Ontario Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca said Monday.

“Starting today, commuters will be able to buy, load and set child, elementary and high school student and senior discounts on Presto cards at 10 select Shopper’s Drug Mart locations across Toronto,” Del Duca said at a news conference at a Shoppers location on King Street West.

Most of the locations are downtown, but Del Duca said the program will be rolled out to more locations as the year progresses.

Metrolinx, the regional transportation agency, has been rolling out the Presto Card system across transit agencies in the GTHA and other parts of the province over the last few years.

The tap-to-pay cards will eventually replace all other forms of payment on the TTC.

However the TTC has reported problems with the new system as it has been rolled out on buses and streetcars, with a high frequency of readers not functioning properly.

Del Duca said Monday that Metrolinx is aware of some of the issues and has been working to boost the reliability of the system.

“We knew that there were going o be some transitional issues,” Del Duca said. “Definitely along the way there have been some challenges. I would say today that I think we’re in a much stronger position with respect to the reliability of the system than we were a few months ago, but we know our work is not yet done.”

These are the initial Shopper’s locations where Presto Cards will be available:

Agincourt Mall - 2330 Kennedy Road, Toronto

Eglinton and Dufferin - 1840 Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto

Hudson’s Bay Centre - 20 Bloor Street East, Toronto

King and Peter - 388 King Street West, Toronto

King and Strachan - 901 King Street West, Toronto

Queen and Carlaw - 970 Queen Street East, Toronto

Queen and Bathurst - 524 Queen Street West, Unit A, Toronto

Queen Street West - 1033 Queen Street West, Unit A, Toronto

Weston and Lawrence - 1995 Weston Road, Toronto

Westway Plaza - 1735 Kipling Avenue, Toronto