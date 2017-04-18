

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will be visiting Canada this summer.

In a statement released Tuesday, Canada’s Governor General David Johnston announced that the Royal couple will be visiting Ontario and Nunavut between June 29 and July 1.

"Sharon and I will be delighted to welcome Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall to Canada as we celebrate the 150th anniversary of Confederation," Johnston said in a news release issued Tuesday.

"Their Royal Tour will take them to Ontario, Nunavut and Canada's Capital Region. We are pleased they are joining in the sesquicentennial festivities, and look forward to Canadians having the opportunity to showcase the very best that our country has to offer."

The upcoming trip will be the 18th time The Prince of Wales has visited Canada and the 4th time The Duchess of Cornwall has visited the country.

Most recently, the couple toured Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Manitoba in May 2014.

Details of their itinerary will be released by the Department of Canadian Heritage on a later date.