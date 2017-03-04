

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police are investigating after a person seeking to buy a used car was robbed at gunpoint in a residential area of Brampton on Thursday evening.

Investigators say that on Thursday afternoon at 2:30 p.m., the buyer and the suspect met at a hotel in the area of Airport and Coventry Roads and agreed on a price for the vehicle.

The suspect then told the victim to meet him in a parking lot in the area of Sunny Meadow Boulevard and Red River Drive between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. that evening.

When the two met, the suspect drew a handgun from his waistband and demanded the cash that the buyer brought to purchase the car.

The victim was not injured in the encounter.

The suspect is described as a South Asian male, standing between five-feet-ten inches and six feet tall. He had curly hair and was last seen wearing a black sweater with a zipper and blue pants that were faded at the front.

Peel Police remind the public that they have set up “Buy and Sell Exchange Zones” in the parking lots of 22 Division on Hurontario Street in Brampton and 12 Division on Dixie Road in Mississauga.

Buyers and sellers can meet in these areas in close proximity to the police in order to ensure a safe transaction.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 2133, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).