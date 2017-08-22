

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The life of longtime councillor Pam McConnell will be celebrated in a service at St. James Cathedral later this week and the public is being invited to attend.

The Celebration of Life will take place at 1 p.m. on Aug. 25 inside the cathedral and in the adjacent park.

McConnell, a deputy mayor and longtime councillor for Ward 28 Toronto Centre-Rosedale, died on July 7 at age 71 after being hospitalized for a lung problem.

A church service was held for her on July 9, but Friday’s celebration will be open to the wider community.

Flags will also fly at half-mast Friday at City Hall, Metro Hall and the Toronto civic centres to honour McConnell.

McConnell’s family has asked that people make donations to a number of charities in lieu of bringing flowers. The organizations include Collective of Black Artists, Dixon Hall Neighbourhood Services and Riverdale Housing Animation Programs.

A book of condolence will be available for people to sign at St. James Park on Friday. The online book of condolence will remain available on the city’s website at http://cityoftorontocondolences.ca until the end of the service.