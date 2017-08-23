

CTVNews.ca Staff





Public Services Minister Judy Foote will announce her resignation from cabinet on Thursday, CTV News has confirmed.

The Newfoundland and Labrador MP is expected to announce her departure at a news conference in St. John’s on Thursday.

Foote took an indefinite leave of absence earlier this year, citing personal and family reasons without elaborating further. She has a history of breast cancer but it’s not known if health issues prompted her to step down.

Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr has managed Foote’s cabinet duties on an interim basis. Her departure will force Prime Minster Justin Trudeau to shuffle his cabinet.

Foote was first elected federally in 2008, and again in 2011 in the riding of Random-Burin-St. George’s. In 2014, she informed her constituents that her cancer had returned.

Foote was re-elected in 2015 in the newly established riding of Bonavista-Burin-Trinity, where she earned nearly 82 per cent of the vote -- the highest in Canada.

With files from The Canadian Press