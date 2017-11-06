

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- A Quebec Liberal MP announced Monday he's quitting politics for family reasons.

Denis Lemieux, who has represented the riding of Chicoutimi-Le Fjord since 2015, said he made the decision after careful consideration.

He made the announcement in a letter published on his Facebook page.

The resignation came a day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said four byelections will be held Dec. 11 -- one each in Newfoundland and Labrador, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Ontario.