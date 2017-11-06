Que. Liberal MP resigns day after Trudeau announces four byelections
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to supporters after a boat tour on the Saguenay river during a two-day caucus meeting, Thursday, August 25, 2016 in Saguenay Que. Local MP Denis Lemieux, right, looks on. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 6, 2017 4:40PM EST
OTTAWA -- A Quebec Liberal MP announced Monday he's quitting politics for family reasons.
Denis Lemieux, who has represented the riding of Chicoutimi-Le Fjord since 2015, said he made the decision after careful consideration.
He made the announcement in a letter published on his Facebook page.
The resignation came a day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said four byelections will be held Dec. 11 -- one each in Newfoundland and Labrador, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Ontario.