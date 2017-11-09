Que. mall slammed for scheduling elaborate Santa visit on Remembrance Day
Place Versailles shopping centre in Montreal is pictured in this undated image. (Google Maps)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 9, 2017 10:44AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 9, 2017 12:41PM EST
MONTREAL - A Montreal shopping mall is getting criticized for trotting out Santa Claus on Remembrance Day.
Saint Nick arrives at Place Versailles on Saturday morning - about an hour before ceremonies are held to honour Canada's war dead.
The mall's management has been lambasted online - with social media users calling on Santa's visit to be rescheduled.
But in response, the mall says it isn't logistically possible to have Santa come another day.
Santa's elaborate entrance by helicopter has been promoted for several days.
Management apologized in a Facebook post and says it will also mark Remembrance Day in some fashion.