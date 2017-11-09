

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - A Montreal shopping mall is getting criticized for trotting out Santa Claus on Remembrance Day.

Saint Nick arrives at Place Versailles on Saturday morning - about an hour before ceremonies are held to honour Canada's war dead.

The mall's management has been lambasted online - with social media users calling on Santa's visit to be rescheduled.

But in response, the mall says it isn't logistically possible to have Santa come another day.

Santa's elaborate entrance by helicopter has been promoted for several days.