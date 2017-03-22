

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A four-year-old boy from St. Jerome, Que. who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Wednesday morning has been found safe, Ottawa police confirm.

Investigators say Joël Mukonkole and his 31-year-old mother Rachel Esema-Okako were located in good health, but police did not say where they were found.

The Amber Alert was issued this morning after Quebec provincial police believed Mukonkole was taken by his mother, who was a suspect in the investigation, in St. Jerome, Que.

According to police, witnesses spotted the suspect's 2005 red, four-door Pontiac Vibe at a convenience store in Kanata, Ont., about a two hour drive west of St. Jerome.

Dora Nasopoulos works in the plaza nearby. She claims she saw the red Pontiac Vibe parked outside a Quickie store picking up snacks.

Police have arrested Esema-Okako.

The investigation is ongoing.