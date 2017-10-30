

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- A one-day daycare strike in Quebec today is forcing thousands of parents to seek alternate child-care arrangement for their children.

Picket lines have popped up outside daycares around the province and demonstrations are planned in several cities, including Montreal and Quebec City.

Negotiations between the provincial government and the union representing the daycare workers broke down Thursday and have not resumed since.

A main sticking point is the government's proposal to raise the retirement age from 60 to 61 or have employees assume part of the retirement plan's future deficits, which the union says is impossible.

Representatives from both sides have blamed each other for the impasse, with each side accusing the other of being inflexible.

The strike impacts more than 21,000 children.