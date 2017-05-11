

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- The Quebec government is again warning of heavy rain in some areas of the province that are already struggling with high water levels.

Environment Minister David Heurtel says the Mauricie region in central Quebec could receive up to 59 millimetres of rain by next Monday.

Water levels in western Quebec and the Montreal area are continuing to drop.

More than 4,100 residences in the province have been affected by the floods and more than 3,000 people have had to leave their homes.

The floods have claimed at least one life in the province -- a man whose car ended up in a surging river in the eastern Gaspe region. Authorities will continue searching today for a two-year-old girl who disappeared in the same incident.