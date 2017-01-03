

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A Canadian tourist who reportedly died at a New Year’s Eve party in Thailand has been identified by friends and family on social media as 26-year-old Quebec resident Clinton Munkittrick.

A Facebook page set up in Munkittrick’s memory says he died in the early morning hours of January 1.

“He was deeply loved by so many; his family has set up this page to share memories, thoughts, and photos that may bring comfort to everyone collectively grieving this unspeakable loss,” a post on the page reads.

Global Affairs Canada confirmed that a Canadian was killed in Thailand but did not identify the deceased or any details surrounding the death.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the Canadian who passed away in Thailand. Canadian officials have reached out to the family and are providing consular assistance during this difficult time,” a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada said in a written statement emailed to CTV News.

“To protect the privacy of the individual and their family, no further information can be disclosed at this time.‎‎”

The Bangkok Post reported that Munkittrick drowned during a party at Haad Rin beach.

The paper also reported that one other tourist was injured at the party, which was attended by about 20,000 people.