

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The TTC says a section of Queen Street West has reopened today one week ahead of schedule following an extended closure due to streetcar track work.

The intersection of Queen Street West and McCaul Street was shut down two weeks ago to allow crews to replace streetcar tracks in the area.

The TTC says streetcar service will now be able to resume through the area starting today.

While the early completion of track work is good news for drivers and TTC riders, the transit agency says urgent preventative track repairs at Queen Street and Broadview Avenue will force the 501 Queen streetcar to divert via Broadview, Dundas, and Parliament from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6.

Streetcars will also be on diversion between Yonge and Bay streets on Nov. 2 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. for The Bay’s annual Christmas window unveiling.