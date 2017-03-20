

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A fire safety concern about the well-tread halls of Queen’s Park uncovered that the legislature building is in violation of provincial fire code, Toronto fire says.

CP24 learned on Monday that a written complaint about a faulty door at Queen’s Park led Toronto Fire Services to investigate.

"The locking mechanism on the door was in violation of the Ontario Fire Code," said Capt. Michael Westwood, a spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services.

Investigators ordered Queen’s Park staff to replace the locks on all doors, Westwood explained.

He says Toronto Fire will be working with staff to make the changes throughout the week.