

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The intersection of Queen Street West and McCaul Street will be closed for three weeks beginning Monday as the TTC replaces streetcar track in the area.

The TTC says the rails must be replaced and the work will also involve bringing sideways in the area into compliance with the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act.

Work will begin at 5 a.m. on Monday and continue until the morning of November 6.

The work will be around the clock for the first few days and will involve breaking and removing concrete around streetcar rails, which can be noisy.

Officials say concrete-breaking work will halt each night at 11 p.m.

All buses and streetcars will divert around the intersection during construction using Richmond, Adelaide and King streets.