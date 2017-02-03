

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police forces will be staging R.I.D.E. checks across the GTA on Sunday in anticipation of a potential spike in impaired drivers in the hours leading up to and following the Super Bowl.

According to Const. Clint Stibbe, police in Toronto often see a spike in impaired driving on Super Bowl Sunday, with an average of about 20 arrests each year.

Stibbe said that in order to discourage impaired driving police will be out in full force this weekend with numerous R.I.D.E checks planned for both before, during and after the big game.

Officers on patrol will also be instructed to be on high alert for impaired drivers.

“The reality is that a perfect weekend for us would be to not have any impaired drivers, but unfortunately we do find them. People are making bad decisions, Stibbe said.

Stibbe said that there were only eight arrests for impaired driving on Super Bowl Sunday in 2016, which he called a “good start but not good enough.”

He said that in order to fully address the problem residents need to report anyone suspected of operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs or alcohol.

“If you get into a vehicle with someone who has been drinking think about your own safety. Stop that individual from driving that vehicle, call 9-1-1, anything to keep that individual from operating that vehicle on the roadway,” he said. “It may not be your life that is lost but it could be somebody else’s.”

Impaired driving enforcement won’t just be stepped up in Toronto this weekend. York Regional Police say they will have multiple R.I.D.E. spot checks in place as well as mobile R.I.D.E. officers on patrol throughout the YRP’s jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, Durham Police say they will also be staging R.I.D.E checks, including several in and around GO stations.

“Durham Regional Police would like to advise all motorists that drinking and driving will not be tolerated on our streets. Please plan ahead and choose another option to get home safely, such as public transit, taxi or designated driver, or make arrangements to stay overnight,” a press release from the force states.