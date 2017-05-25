

Joshua Freeman and Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A stretch of Lake Shore Boulevard was closed for several hours during the afternoon rush and a number of other roads across the city are still shut down amid flooding caused by steady, heavy rains throughout Thursday.

Lake Shore Boulevard was closed in both directions between British Columbia Road and New Brunswick Way around Ontario Place because of pooling water on the roadway, according to Toronto police.

Traffic in the area was forced to divert through the Exhibition Place grounds. The roadway re-opened just after 4 p.m.

Beaches residents battle localized flooding

The intersection of Waverley Road and Kewbeach Avenue in the Beaches-area has also been closed due to flooding and residents say rising water levels are threatening their homes.

The latest amount of rain has also left localized flooding along Kippendavie Avenue, near Queen Street East and Woodbine Avenue.

Steve Carrington told CP24 flood waters are only three-inches from entering his garage.

"I've never seen it this bad," he said. "I've never had overland flooding before."

Another resident says he built a four-foot wall three years ago to keep the water out.

"Everytime it rains this happens to my house," Rob Boyko said. "The city knows this and they continoue to do nothing about it."

City officials suspect issues with storm sewers have caused the flooding on that stretch of road.

Richmond Hill GO Train line could be rerouted

The Bayview Extension is also closed between River Street and King Street as water is creeping further onto the roadway, the city warns.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins told CP24 this is the first time that flood alarms have gone off, indicating unsafe water levels on the GO Train tracks, since being installed earlier this month.

GO Train service on the Richmond Hill line could be rerouted if water levels reach critical levels on the tracks. So far this has not happened, Aikins added.

"We have visually inspected the tracks and are confident it is safe to run trains right now because the rains have tapered off," she said.

Aikins added that GO Transit crews will continue to closely monitor water levels on the tracks over the next few hours.

"This has been an unusual spring this year," she said.

GO bus routes will also be impacted by flooding, as drivers will need to slow down along some sections of roadways.

City officials monitor 'vulnerable' areas

City officials are monitoring flood-prone areas of the city, including portions of the Don Valley Parkway, Leslieville, the Beaches, Hoggs Hollow and the Bayview Extension.

The Don Valley Parkway -- a main thoroughfare leading into the downtown core -- faces a risk of closure Thursday afternoon, city spokesperson Wynna Brown told CP24.

"If we are seeing signs that the roadway is going to be flooded or there will be excessive ponding then we will make the call to close it for public safety, which is the focus of our decision making," Brown said.

The highway runs beside the Don River, which is known to swell over onto the road. In 2013, it overflowed onto the Don Valley Parkway, forcing traffic to halt and trapping some drivers.

35 mm of rain has drenched Toronto

The closures and flood threats come as the city received a fresh soaking with 20 to 30 millimetres of rain expected to fall before showers taper off today. That’s in addition to the 10 to 20 millimetres that fell overnight.

So far Environment Canada says the city has received 35 millimetres of rain, slashing a 64-year-old record.

Flood watch issued for the GTA

The heavy rains prompted the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority to issue a flood watch.

“Water levels within TRCA’s watercourses are rising due to the rainfall and there is the potential that water levels will exceed its riverbanks resulting in riverine flooding,” The TRCA said in its statement.

The conservation authority urged people to exercise extra caution around waterways and low-lying areas, especially underpasses. People are also being advised to keep children and pets away from waterways.

Businesses and homes around Lake Ontario have been bracing for flooding in recent weeks with water levels in the lake reaching dangerously high levels.

Thousands of sandbags have been deployed on the Toronto Islands and around lakefront businesses on the mainland to try and protect against encroaching waters. Ferry service to the Toronto islands has also been restricted to residents as parts of the island remain drenched and difficult to navigate.

The temperature is expected to rise to 19 C Friday with highs of up between 19 and 23 C expected in the week ahead. However the rain is expected to stick around, with showers expected on and off into next week as well.