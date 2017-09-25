

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Rare comic books valued at over $300,000 were stolen in two separate theftsin Durham region, police say.

Police say the items were stolen from the owner of a comic book business in separate incidents at his home and business.

The first theft occurred on Sept. 18. Police said the man returned home from work to find a comic collection worth around $54,000 had been taken from his Newcastle home.There was no information about suspects in that case.

Then on Sept. 23, a box of comic books valued at approximately $250,000 was taken from a Pickering warehouse belonging to a comic book business. In that incident, police believe that two suspects entered the warehouse office overnight.

The suspects in that case are described as white males who were wearing masks, scarves and gloves.

Police couldn’t say exactly which comic books were taken.

Anyone with information about the incidents or the suspects is being asked to contact Det. Ludlow of West Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1925.