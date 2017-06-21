

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Royal Bank of Canada says that it will be cutting 450 jobs, mostly from its head office locations in the Greater Toronto Area.

The company confirmed the job cuts in a statement sent to CP24 on Wednesday morning.

“We are making changes that focus on the capabilities that we need now and in the future to meet our clients’ evolving needs,” the statement reads. “As always, we consolidate where necessary so that we can re-invest in key areas including digital, data, new technology as well as investment in high growth business areas.”

In its statement, RBC said that the job cuts are part of a wider restructuring that includes “promotions, transfers, the creation of news roles and teams as well as introducing new capabilities from outside our organization.”

RBC says it will provide “continued salary and benefits for a period of time and external career transition services” to the affected employees.