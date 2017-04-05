

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The RCMP says that it has arrested a Toronto man for leaving Canada to participate in the activity of a terrorist group.

The RCMP alleges 27-year-old Pamir Hakimzadah travelled to Turkey during the fall of 2014 to join the Islamic State but was subsequently returned to Canada after being detained by Turkish authorities.

According to a press release, the RCMP investigation into Hakimzadah began in January, 2016 and was dubbed “Project Sachet.”

The RCMP Integrated National Security Enforcement Team then arrested Hakimzadah on Wednesday.

He is currently in the custody of the Toronto Police Service on “outstanding criminal allegations” and is expected to appear in court on Thursday, according to the RCMP.

Toronto police say that Hakimzadah was previously charged with uttering threats, assault causing bodily harm and assault on June 27, 2016. It is not known why Hakimzadah was being kept in custody.

"As Canada's national police force, the RCMP works with our partners to ensure the comprehensive and timely response to terrorist criminal activity and national security criminal investigations both at home and abroad" Superintendent Lise Crouch said in the RCMP press release. "The support of our policing partners, in this case the Toronto Police Service, is essential in the successful outcome of these investigations."

The RCMP says that there was no risk to public safety at any point during their investigation.

Hakimzadah will appear in court at Old City Hall on Thursday morning.