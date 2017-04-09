

The Canadian Press





LIONS BAY, B.C. -- A search for five people missing along B.C.'s North Shore Mountains will resume at first light.

Squamish RCMP Staff Sgt. Jolaine Percival says six hikers got into trouble Saturday afternoon while climbing the Mount Harvey summit northeast of the Village of Lions Bay.

She says a 911 call came in just before 4 p.m. to report an avalanche had occurred and that five of the six hikers were possibly missing.

Percival says Lions Bay Search and Rescue was immediately activated, and with the assistance of Squamish and North Shore Rescue deployed 19 volunteers and two chartered helicopters.

North Shore Rescue spokesman Mike Danks said NRS also dispatched a helicopter crew to assist in the search.

Percival says witnesses have reported that a snow ledge, or cornice, may have given way, however, that had not been confirmed before the search was suspended Saturday evening due to darkness.

She says attempts were made to rappel a volunteer into the search zone, or possibly land a helicopter, but they were called off due the instability of the terrain.

No information about the identities of the missing hikers, or their condition, has been released.

Multiple search and rescue teams will be deployed at dawn, including the Squamish RCMP, and Percival says an "Incident Command Post" has also been set up at the Lions Bay firehall.