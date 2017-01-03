RCMP: Four bodies discovered in Nova Scotia home
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 3, 2017 9:24PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 3, 2017 9:39PM EST
UPPER BIG TRACADIE, N.S. -- RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating after four bodies were found inside a home in northeastern Nova Scotia.
Cpl. Jennifer Clarke says Guysborough RCMP officers were called to the residence in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S., just after 6 p.m. Tuesday.
She says she could not release further details because authorities are in the initial stages of the investigation.
Clarke says, however, there is no risk to the public.