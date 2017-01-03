

The Canadian Press





UPPER BIG TRACADIE, N.S. -- RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating after four bodies were found inside a home in northeastern Nova Scotia.

Cpl. Jennifer Clarke says Guysborough RCMP officers were called to the residence in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S., just after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

She says she could not release further details because authorities are in the initial stages of the investigation.

Clarke says, however, there is no risk to the public.