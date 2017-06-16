

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that a 17-year-old male who was stabbed in Regent Park late Thursday night appears to have been jumped by several people.

The incident took place near Oak and Sackville streets just before 11 p.m.

Police say the victim was stabbed multiple times but was conscious and breathing at the scene.

He was then transported to a trauma centre in non-life threating condition.

Police say that there is no indication that he was robbed.

No arrests have been made at this point.

Anyone who may have witnessed the attack is being urged to contact with police.