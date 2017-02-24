

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Metrolinx says that GO train service is once again operating normally across all of its lines after a power outage knocked out key systems Friday morning causing delays and cancellations.

Thousands of rail customers in the GTA were affected by the problem, which started with a large power failure at the CN control tower in the Keele and Highway 7 area in Vaughan at around 9:15 a.m.

The outage brought GO trains, Union-Person Express trains, and Via Rail trains to a stand-still for nearly two hours Friday morning.

“It was really a significant outage, plus all the freight traffic couldn’t come through union service corridor and the passenger trains as well,” Metrolinx Spokesperson Anne-Marie Aikins told CP24 Friday evening.

Trains started moving again at around 11 a.m., but further delays and cancellations persisted.

Metrolinx COO Greg Percy told reporters at around 3:30 p.m. that GO train service has now returned to normal and regular service is expected for the evening commute. However some minor residual delays are still expected.

While the power outage itself didn’t last long, it scrambled the signal systems at the control hub.

“CN is working to restore systems quickly & safely following earlier outage. Trains in Ontario impacted but are starting to move again,” CN Rail said in a Twitter message near noon.

Earlier in the day Aikins told CP24 that trains would essentially be ‘running in the dark’ without the signals.

“We can’t run trains right now. It’s not safe to run trains,” she said.

At around noon, Aikins said that trains had started to resume operations, but that the system was coming back online slowly.

UP passengers miss flights

One trainload of passengers on a UP Express train that departed at 9 a.m. was stuck near Weston Station for more nearly two hours because of the outage.

“We’re working to get them moving as fast as we can,” Aikins said.

The train stopped at around 9:15 a.m. and finally started moving again just after 11 a.m.

CTV News Toronto reporter Tracy Tong was on her way to the airport to catch a flight herself and was stuck on the train.

She told CP24 that many of those who were on the train ended up missing their flights. However she said UP Express staff told passengers that they would be eligible for compensation for extra costs incurred because of the delay.

Some Via Rail passengers also reported delays of up to two hours because of the signal problems.

While service has been mostly restored to normal, Aikins said customers should continue to check GO Transit’s website for the latest updates.