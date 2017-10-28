

Chris Fox, CP24.com





WestJet says that all operations are “back to normal” after the airline experienced a “significant IT outage” that delayed as many as 55 flights across Canada on Saturday.

The airline first announced the issue at around noon.

In an email to CP24, WestJet said that the outage is impacting its check-in, contact centre and reservations systems.

Travellers were encouraged to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

After 4 p.m., the company posted a message on Twitter saying their systems were slowly coming back online.

Systems were fully restored by about 7 p.m.

“Overall, 55 flights were delayed across the network today and all impacted guests will be on their way to their destination by the end of day,” company spokesperson Lauren Stewart told CP24.

“We do not expect the delays to impact tomorrow's flight operations.”