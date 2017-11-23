Regulator investigating Sears Canada liquidation sale prices
A closed Sears store is seen in Dartmouth, N.S. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. Sears Canada Inc. has decided to shut its doors and is seeking approval to liquidate its roughly 130 remaining store, leaving another 12,000 employees across the country without a job. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 23, 2017 9:34AM EST
TORONTO - The Competition Bureau is investigating allegations that prices on some merchandise was marked up ahead of the liquidation sales at Sears Canada that began last month, the court-appointed monitor overseeing the retailer says.
The monitor says the regulator sent letters on Nov. 8 to the liquidators inquiring about the allegations that certain merchandise was marked up.
Sears began the process of liquidating its remaining stores in October after failing to find a buyer.
After the sales began, several customers posted pictures to social media suggesting prices had been raised.
The joint-venture group running the liquidation includes Hilco Global, Gordon Brothers, Tiger Capital Group and Great American Group.