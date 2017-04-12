

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The long-discussed downtown relief line has a new preferred alignment, one that would see the tunnel travel along Queen Street and Eastern Avenue before turning north at Carlaw Avenue and connecting with Line 2 on Danforth Avenue.

Staff had initially chosen a route that would have run north along Pape Avenue but decided to amend the preferred alignment to instead travel north along Carlaw Avenue and then diagonally along the GO corridor to Danforth Avenue with stations at Queen Street and Carlaw Avenue and Gerrard Street and Carlaw Avenue.

Staff are suggesting the change due, in part, to the fact that Pape Avenue is classified as a low-density residential street south of Gerrard Street East while Carlaw Avenue is a wider, mixed-use street with a number of mid-rise buildings.

In making the case for the change, staff say that the presence of the subway would “help strengthen” the Carlaw Avenue and Dundas Street area as a “hub for business.” Staff also say that the planned station at Queen Street and Carlaw Avenue would “invite a high level of activity that would support the emerging higher density, mixed-use” area at Carlaw and Dundas.

The preferred alignment will go to executive committee on May 16 and city council on May 24.

Mayor Tory, however, is likely to address the project today, as he is holding a news conference at Queen Street and Carlaw Avenue to “speak about Toronto’s transit priorities.”

It should be noted that the Downtown Relief Line remains unfunded, however the Province of Ontario has put $150 million towards the planning and design work for the project.