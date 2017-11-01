

The Canadian Press





SALMON ARM , B.C. - RCMP have identified the remains found on a Salmon Arm, B.C., property as those of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux.

Police say no charges have been laid in connection with her death, which is being treated as suspicious.

Darcy Genereaux previously said his daughter went missing in May and the RCMP asked him for a blood sample last week.

Police say in a news release that the woman's family has been notified and they're being offered support from victim assistance workers.

Mounties began searching a rural property in the north Okanagan earlier this month, and announced the discovery of human remains on Oct. 21.

The investigation of the property located on Salmon River Road is ongoing and police say they're working to establish a timeline of Genereaux's whearabouts on the days leading up to May 29 when she was last heard from in Vernon.