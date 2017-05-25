

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The corporate communications team at York Regional Police are offering the public a glimpse inside their “crib” in an effort to showcase their work.

Produced in the style of MTV’s “Cribs,” the Facebook video is hosted by Const. Andy Pattenden and features documentary-style side interviews with members of the communications team.

“Oh hey there. Andy Pattenden at York Regional Police media relations,” Pattenden says in the four-minute video as he opens the door to the team’s office. “You might know me from such things as ‘Reservations not Required,’ the front page of the newspaper and your nightly newscast. Come on in.”

Taking a tour of the office, the tongue-in-cheek video features some light jabs at the team.

“That Andy Pattenden – he comes in here like he’s Miley Cyrus riding a wrecking ball sometimes,” Const. Laura Nicolle says to the camera.

Pattenden also pokes fun at his ride, a 2016 silver Dodge Caravan which he says “isn’t your typical soccer mom van.”

While light in tone, the video also shows a team of graphic designers, videographers, media relations officers and strategic communications specialists hard at work to better reach the community.

Over the past couple of years, the communications team has launched a number of colourful, sometimes playful campaigns which have garnered lots of attention online.

Those efforts include a “Reservations not Required,” campaign around impaired driving to let motorists know that there is plenty of room in jail for anyone caught impaired behind the wheel.

A brutal bill you can expect after being arrested for impaired driving and a stay at L'Hotel York Regional Police #ReservationsNotRequired pic.twitter.com/tqev34MNgC — York Regional Police (@YRP) December 29, 2016

The team has also put out a “Frosh Week Expense List” of possible fines for offences like streaking or urinating on a neighbour’s yard when college students return to school.

Ready to frosh? We recommend you #PartyWithCaution and understand there can be consequences to your antics. pic.twitter.com/KJ3kFlXJ65 — York Regional Police (@YRP) September 3, 2015

Their work was recently recognized with a Leo McArthur Recognition Award at YRP’s 2017 Police Appreciation Night.

But more importantly, Pattenden says their work helps police get results.

On a day-to-day basis, the team works to produce news releases, suspect images and videos that help garner tips that lead to arrests. They also communicate regularly with the public through traditional and social media outlets to engage the community.

“This is where the media releases get typed up, put onto social media and I can tell you that cases get solved as a result,” Pattenden says in the video. “Tips come in and investigators make arrests.”

The video has quickly gained lots of positive responses and shares online.

There’s no word so far on whether there will be a “YRP Cribs 2.”