

Paul Johnston, CP24.com





The widow of former Toronto mayor Rob Ford is currently in police custody for suspected impaired driving, a representative with the city’s police force has confirmed.

Renata Ford is currently at 23 Division, Const. Victor Kwong confirmed to CP24 shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

She was arrested while driving on The Kingsway at around 6 p.m. She was alone in the vehicle at the time.

According to Kwong, Ford has “alcohol in her blood,” and will likely not be released until Thursday morning.

Ford is facing a charge of driving while impaired and over 80 mg blood alcohol.